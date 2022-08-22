x
Jill Duggar Recovering from Gallbladder Surgery 6 Weeks After C-Section Birth

Jill Duggar is on the mend. The 31-year-old mama of three is recovering from gallbladder surgery just six weeks after giving birth via C-section. 

"Well…I almost made it to my 6 week postpartum well-check without incident, but ended up with a horrible bout of pain earlier this week that culminated yesterday in having to have gallbladder surgery!" Duggar wrote on Instagram alongside a cozy-looking snap -- wearing sweatpants and socks, holding a water bottle and plastic container of applesauce. 

"I wasn’t excited about having to start my healing time clock over again, but I am so thankful for good medical care & so many other little blessings along the way…help from family and friends + the relief now and thought of hopefully never having to deal with another bad gallbladder attack again!!" she continued, ultimately launching into a series of warning signs to help others who might be suffering from similar health issues. 

The Duggar daughter welcomed her third child with husband Derek Dillard on July 7: a boy named “Freddy” Frederick Michael Dillard. In a post announcing his birth, Jill noted that baby Frederick made an early arrival, forcing the couple to move forward with a planned C-section "a bit before originally planned."

"Frederick was set to arrive later in July, but he decided he wanted to come a little early (the day before big brother Samuel’s birthday!), so we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned," Jill shared. 

Frederick joins a house full of boys at home, including big brothers Samuel, 5, and Israel, 7. 

