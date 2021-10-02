Jill Duggar Dishes on Her 'Good Sex Life' With Husband Derick Dillard

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are opening up about their sex life. In a video posted to YouTube earlier this month, the couple went on a "progressive date," during which they drove around and got food and drinks at different stops and participated in conversation starters, all while their kids sat in the backseat.

Jill and Derick, who tied the knot in 2014, share sons Samuel, 3, and Israel, 5.

Before the couple headed out for their date, Jill told the camera, "Sex is a super important part of marriage, but it's also important to prioritize fun and intimacy that leads to a healthy marriage, including a healthy sex life."

While on the date itself, sex came up once again when Derick asked his kids, "Do you know how you got born? We had a date and then you started growing inside of mommy's tummy."

"We had a bunch of dates," Jill, 29, responded with a laugh.

"We did have four dates in one day, I think, that one time," Derick, 31, quipped, before his wife told him to "just chill a little bit."

"Oh, OK. Sorry," he responded, to which Jill quietly replied, "Hey, we have a good sex life."

"At least I'm trying to be discrete," Derick joked in response. "At least I used the word 'date' instead of the s-word."

Back in November, Derick joked that people in his wife's family tend to get married young because they "want to have sex."

The comment came after Jill revealed that she has distanced herself from her family, following her 2017 departure from their reality show, Counting On. Since her exit, Jill has publicly gone against some of their well-known rules by having alcohol, getting a nose ring, wearing jeans and reading the Kama Sutra.

"Sometimes, it's a good thing being OK with other people not being OK," she told People. "I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point, but I'm realizing I can't put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God's lead and take it one day at a time."