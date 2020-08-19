JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Has Fans Thirsty for Him and Democracy After DNC Appearance

Caroline Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg are throwing their support behind Joe Biden. President John F. Kennedy's daughter and grandson appeared virtually during night two of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.
Kennedy began their segment, noting that her father accepted the Democratic nomination 60 years ago, but some things haven't changed. "Courage, unity and patriotism are as important today as they were in 1960," Schlossberg observed.
The former ambassador to Japan then recapped her history with Biden, explaining how she recommended him as a vice presidential candidate to Barack Obama in 2008. Years later, she's still confident in his leadership.
"This election, our future is on the ballot. For my generation, it will define the rest of our lives. We need to tackle climate change, we need to end systemic racial injustice. We need to make health care available for everybody," Schlossberg said. "It's up to us. Let's get it done. Let's elect Joe Biden the next president of the United States."
Though Kennedy and Schlossberg have made several public appearances over the years, viewers quickly took to Twitter to react to their DNC appearance, with some remarking on Schlossberg's resemblance to his famous family members, calling for him to run for office, and commenting on... other aspects that kept them glued to the screen.
Schlossberg is the only grandson of JFK, and he previously expressed an interest in politics. The 27-year-old graduated from Yale University in 2015 and entered Harvard Law School in the fall of 2017. He started at Harvard Business School in 2018, the same year he made his acting debut in the season 8 finale of Blue Bloods.
In a joint interview with Schlossberg in 2017, Kennedy said she'd support her son in whatever career he chooses.
Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.
