JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Has Fans Thirsty for Him and Democracy After DNC Appearance

Caroline Kennedy and Jack Schlossberg are throwing their support behind Joe Biden. President John F. Kennedy's daughter and grandson appeared virtually during night two of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

Kennedy began their segment, noting that her father accepted the Democratic nomination 60 years ago, but some things haven't changed. "Courage, unity and patriotism are as important today as they were in 1960," Schlossberg observed.

The former ambassador to Japan then recapped her history with Biden, explaining how she recommended him as a vice presidential candidate to Barack Obama in 2008. Years later, she's still confident in his leadership.

"This election, our future is on the ballot. For my generation, it will define the rest of our lives. We need to tackle climate change, we need to end systemic racial injustice. We need to make health care available for everybody," Schlossberg said. "It's up to us. Let's get it done. Let's elect Joe Biden the next president of the United States."

Though Kennedy and Schlossberg have made several public appearances over the years, viewers quickly took to Twitter to react to their DNC appearance, with some remarking on Schlossberg's resemblance to his famous family members, calling for him to run for office, and commenting on... other aspects that kept them glued to the screen.

How many people just googled Jack Schlossberg's age before sending that inappropriate text to their friends? #DemConvention #DemocraticConvention pic.twitter.com/PxIMuXfRIX — Elyssa (@ElyssaK) August 19, 2020

Jack Schlossberg could get elected president in the future. — Jim Ballard (@OhNoJimbo) August 19, 2020

Please give Jack Schlossberg a job in your administration so we have a chance of him picking NJ to live in & represent in Congress in the future! 🤞💙🤞🇺🇸🤞💰🤞 — chris(tina)! 🌊🏴‍☠️ (@politicalchicky) August 19, 2020

My takeaway from night 2 so far is that I’m v attracted to Jack Schlossberg — Haley Taylor (@Halez_yeah) August 19, 2020

Yes Jack Schlossberg, I will marry you. Thanks for asking 💕 — em (@gonmumus) August 19, 2020

I feel like they just threw me into Bill Clinton's living room while I'm still thinking about Jack Schlossberg and it just ain't right #DNC — Nora (@irockiroll) August 19, 2020

Jack Schlossberg looks exactly like his late uncle. #DemocraticNationalConvention #JFKJR — Epona (@LaDeaEpona) August 19, 2020

Me walking by the tv and seeing that Jack Schlossberg is speaking at the DNC: pic.twitter.com/3SvfT5MSeI — Greg MacPhee 🏳️‍🌈👨‍🏫 (@Greg_C_MacPhee) August 19, 2020

broke: "kamala has already won the 2024 democratic primary"

woke: "jack schlossberg has already won the 2040 democratic primary" — Chaz Nuttycombe (@ChazNuttycombe) August 19, 2020

Kkkkkkk just discovered Jack Schlossberg and apparently so did the rest of the internet — Simone Buteau (@simoneybeee) August 19, 2020

Caroline Kennedy’s son Jack Schlossberg looks straight outta Dead Poets Society. Give him a show! That young man could turn a lot of republican women! — Mav Viola (@mavviola) August 19, 2020

Jack Schlossberg HAS the right to be that fine pic.twitter.com/9cNchqjSK1 — ✨MARY MAGDALENE✨ (@missuniversal91) August 19, 2020

Cotillion, I mean the #DemocraticConvention continues with the official debut of another Kennedy...welcome to the world, Jack Schlossberg. pic.twitter.com/zgPFzna4yO — HollyMDavis (@hollymdavis) August 19, 2020

Schlossberg is the only grandson of JFK, and he previously expressed an interest in politics. The 27-year-old graduated from Yale University in 2015 and entered Harvard Law School in the fall of 2017. He started at Harvard Business School in 2018, the same year he made his acting debut in the season 8 finale of Blue Bloods.

In a joint interview with Schlossberg in 2017, Kennedy said she'd support her son in whatever career he chooses.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.