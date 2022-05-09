Jethro Lazenby, Nick Cave's Son, Dead at 31

Nick Cave is mourning the loss of his son, Jethro Lazenby. The veteran musician announced that his son died at the age of 31.

“With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away,” Cave wrote in a statement obtained by The Guardian. “We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

Lazenby was Cave’s son with Beau Lazenby.

In April, Lazenby was found guilty of unlawful assault, after an incident involving his mother in March. At the time, Lazenby’s lawyers announced that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. During his life, Lazenby worked as a model.

Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Catwalking

Throughout his career, he walked various fashion week runway shows, including Versace, Costume National Homme and Balenciaga. In addition to his modeling career, Lazenby also did music.

Cave’s loss of Jethro comes seven years after his son, Arthur, died at the age of 15, after sustaining life-threatening injuries following a cliff fall in Brighton, England. At the time, the Australian musician released a statement confirming the news.

"Our son Arthur died on Tuesday evening. He was our beautiful, happy, loving boy," Cave and his wife, Susie Bick, said in a statement. "We ask that we be given the privacy our family needs to grieve at this difficult time."

Cave is also father to sons Earl Cave, 21, and 30-year-old Luke Cave.