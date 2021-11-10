Jessica Simpson Seemingly Teases New Music

Jessica Simpson fans may have reason to get really excited. The 41-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to seemingly tease that she has new music coming soon.

In the pic, Simpson holds a microphone that covers her face. She captioned the post simply "11.11," perhaps teasing that some sort of new music will debut on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Simpson's most recent music came in February 2020, when she included six songs in the audiobook for her memoir, Open Book. Those tracks were Simpson's first in nearly a decade, as she had last released Happy Christmas in 2010.

When ET spoke to Simpson ahead of the release of her memoir, she opened up about how making those six songs was a cathartic experience amid her struggles with alcohol. Simpson recently celebrated four years of sobriety.

"The music is actually everything that inspired me to get sober and write the book," she said. "Because I realized when I was going down into my studio, even though I was in the comfort of my house, I had to drink to numb the pain that I was about to experience to write."

"Songwriting takes me to an honest place, and honestly, I was in a dark place," she added in the book. "I just didn't know it until the words came out of me."