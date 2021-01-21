Jessica Simpson Models Snakeskin Swimsuit in the Snow

For Jessica Simpson, the perfect swimsuit can work for any and all weather conditions.

Earlier this week, the mother of three shared a photo of herself posing in a skimpy snakeskin bathing suit while standing in the snow. She paired the swimsuit with a white winter coat and matching ankle boots.

"Give me steam," she captioned the pic.

Simpson has been working on her fitness while in quarantine. Last May, a source shared with ET how she is maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

"She is walking outdoors and on her treadmill. It’s the way she stays sane, so it’s as much for mental health as it is for physical wellness," the source said.

In terms of diet, it's all about moderation for 40-year-old Simpson. "There has definitely been a lot of baking going on with the kids and she doesn’t totally deny herself," the source added, noting that portion control is important to Simpson.

