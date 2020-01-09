Jessica Simpson and Husband Eric Johnson Enjoy the Perfect Quarantine 'Dream Date'

The couple, who share three children -- Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie, 1 -- have never been shy about their love for each other. In fact, when ET's Katie Krause spoke to Simpson in February, the Open Book author called Johnson's love for her "unreal."

"The pride that he takes in our love and in me, as a woman, is so sexy and it is so empowering, because he just knows that this is my calling. He knows that this is my path and he's just there to hold my hand through it," she gushed. "He's really the backbone to who I am, because anytime I feel like I can't stand, he's there to hold me up and tell me that I actually can."