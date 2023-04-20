Jessica Chastain Clarifies Her 'Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Casting Comments

Jessica Chastain is speaking out about those casting rumors. After a TikTok of the 46-year-old actress declining to sign a copy of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo went viral, Chastain took to Twitter to explain why she opted not to autograph the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

In the TikTok, Chastain turned down a fan who asked her to sign the book, telling the person, "I can't sign that, just because I'm not doing it." That prompted fans to assume Chastain had turned down the role of Celia St. James in Netflix's upcoming film adaptation, but that's not the case, according to the actress.

"I've been asked multiple times by fans, to sign books that I'm not attached to contractually," Chastain tweeted. "Because it feels wrong, and like I'm taking credit for someone else’s work, I'll say I can't sign because I'm not doing it. That doesn't mean I've read a bad script."

"I know how excited many you are about adaptations," she added in a follow-up tweet. "Please don't read too much into a video. There is no news about anything."

Fans have long pushed for Chastain to take on the role of Celia, a red-headed actress who has a complicated relationship with movie star Evelyn Hugo, in the upcoming film.

Chastain is aware of the push for her to play the part, as she told Andy Cohen during a January episode of Watch What Happens Live, "I do know that there's an online thing about it. Sure, send me a script."

Reid is also the author of Daisy Jones & The Six and One True Loves, the former of which was adapted into a Hulu series and the latter was turned into a film.

At the Daisy Jones premiere, Reid weighed in on the Evelyn Hugo casting process, telling ET, that she has "a lot of opinions" about it and is doing her best "to make sure we get the perfect person."

"We're in development on it and we want to make sure that it's as good as this one is," Reid told ET of Evelyn Hugo living up to Daisy Jones' hype. "Everything that is happening so far is going really well."