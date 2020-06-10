Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong'o Team Up to Stop World World 3 in 'The 355' Trailer

If you hear Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong'o and Penélope Cruz are starring in a movie together and assume it's a period drama ready-made for Oscar voters, you'd be forgiven. It's actually for a spy thriller called The 355.

Universal Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for the film, which sees four rival agents -- American CIA agent Mason "Mace" Brown (Chastain), German operative Marie (Kruger), MI6 computer specialist Khadijah (Nyong'o) and Colombian psychologist Graciela (Cruz) -- join forces to track down a mercenary, recover a top-secret weapon and stop World War 3. Bingbing Fan co-stars as a mysterious fifth player, Chinese intelligence officer Lin Mi Sheng.

The 355 is being billed as a sort of sister spy saga to the Jason Bourne franchise, and is helmed by Chastain's Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg. Édgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan also star, hopefully introducing the idea of a Bond Girl-like 355 Guy.

The 355 is set to hit theaters on Jan. 15, 2021.

Universal Pictures