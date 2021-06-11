Jessica Biel Reacts to Fan Who Says She's Not Believable in Certain Roles

Jessica Biel is not here for the mean critiques!

The 39-year-old actress took to social media to address a recently resurfaced tweet about her acting career. "Some people just can't be believably cast in a period piece," the tweet, originally posted in 2018, read. "Like sorry Jessica Biel you have a face that knows about text messaging."

On Thursday, Biel posted a screenshot of the tweet to her Instagram feed, along with photos of herself in character from The Illusionist (2006) and Cellular (2004).

"Born for wifi," she hilariously captioned it.

The post comes a month after Biel appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she admitted that her and Justin Timberlake's 6-year-old son, Silas, is unfazed by his dad's music. The conversation began when Fallon asked if Silas "freaks out" that Timberlake is in Trolls and Biel voices a character on her children's show, Pete the Cat.

"Silas does definitely with Justin because of Branch," Biel said of her husband's character in Trolls. "And also his music -- whenever he hears Daddy's song, he'll go, 'Oh yeah, that's Dad. No big deal, whatever.'"

"But the funny thing about Pete the Cat is I tried to get him to watch the show, he will not watch," she continued. "And yet he says, 'Hey Mom, hey Mom, do one of those voices from the show.' And I'm like, 'But you've never seen the show, you don't even know.'"

