Jessa Duggar Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage With Baby No. 5 in Emotional Video

Jessa Duggar revealed in a heartbreaking 18-minute video that she suffered a miscarriage.

Jessa took to her YouTube channel Friday and detailed the tragedy in an emotional video, which starts with her and husband Ben Seewald gathered around their four children to tell them Jessa's expecting baby No. 5. The video then cuts to the former TLC star explaining she was experiencing some complications.

Jessa and Ben would eventually head to the doctor for a checkup, and that's when an ultrasound technician told them "the sac looks good. The baby does not." Jessa said she immediately started crying, and the technician gave her and Ben a moment "to process the loss, sitting there and holding hands and crying."

"When you lose someone so dear to you, it does make heaven that much sweeter," she said in the video dubbed "Heartbreak Over the Holidays." "We talked about that with the kids. We can't wait to meet this little one in heaven one day."

Jessa didn't hold back exactly how she felt throughout the ordeal. Just before the dilation and curettage procedure (or D&C), the 30-year-old recalled second-guessing the doctors' grim conclusion.

"Right as they were wheeling me back, I just wanted to ask, like, 'Just can I please have one more ultrasound? Please? Somebody check, make sure,'" she said. "I was, like, having all these fears that maybe they got something wrong."

She also expressed the most devastating moment about the loss.

"Just waking up after the procedure was over and just having this hallow feeling inside because you know that the life that was in you is no longer there. You never did get to see your baby or say those goodbyes or anything."

Jessa also said her husband and mother were there to comfort her immediately following the procedure.

Jessa married Ben on Nov. 1, 2014. The couple welcomed their son Spurgeon Elliott a year later on Nov. 5, 2015, and another boy, son Henry Wilberforce, on Feb. 6, 2017. On May 26, 2019, they became parents to a baby girl, Ivy Jane, and on July 13, 2021, they welcomed their second daughter, Fern Elliana.