Jessa Duggar on Claim She Wasn't Invited to Sister Jill’s Baby Shower: 'These Rumors Make Me Angry'

Jessa Duggar is tired of the drama. Especially the fake drama.

Jessa took to her cousin, Amy Duggar's, comments section on an Instagram post that highlighted the scenery at her sister, Jill Duggar's, baby shower. Amy posted several wonderful photos of the sweet treats, balloons and flowers throughout as she hosted Jill's baby shower. Amy captioned the post saying, "It was an honor to host your baby shower Jill!! You are beautiful inside and out and deserved to be loved on!!"

Jessa dropped a comment soon after saying, "It was so fun celebrating this new life!" Everything seemed to be smooth sailing, until someone stirred the pot in the comments section doubting Jessa was even invited to the soiree. The comment that sparked the drama read, "[A]ny reason you didn’t share photos of her sisters that were in attendance so it wouldn’t look as if they did not come?"

It didn't take long for Jessa to come out swinging saying, "Please let’s not assume there’s a negative motive behind everything we do and do not do."

Amy also quickly came to her cousin's defense.

"We had a beautiful turn out and enjoyed just being in the moment!" she commented. "I’m sure there’s more pictures somewhere, but I was writing down all the gift info and hosting so this is all I took! There wasn’t any drama and Jill was glowing!"

Despite Amy's assurance that there was no drama and that Jessa said she was, in fact, at the baby shower, some people still had their doubts. And it seems a couple of particular comments -- "I couldn't believe that none of her siblings were there 🤬😤" and "well there’s a little discord between the family so I’m sure they were told they couldn’t go. Or they weren’t invited due to supporting Josh. You don’t know their family dynamics except for whatever they show you" -- really set off Jessa, and the gloves came off.

In a lengthy response to those comments, the TLC personality said "these rumors make me angry" and vowed to put a stop to it.

"The narrative these kinds of comments put forward is a false one. Simply not true," Jessa wrote. "I was there at the shower, but pretty much everyone else was out of town whether for a wedding, family reunion, or beach trip. Summertime is busy and you cannot always coordinate 19+ schedules. Anyone with more than one adult kid should know that. My mom and all of us sisters + SIL love her dearly and she knows that!"

"While baby showers are a blast, they’re not the only time family members get together and hang out," she continued. "We spend plenty of time together even if there aren’t photos circulating on the internet to prove it. Pics are great, but sometimes you’re caught up in the conversation and enjoying everyone company and not every gathering, play date or dinner has to be a photo op. Quit spreading hate. She has family support— stop this nonsense."

Jill and husband Derick Dillard are expecting baby no. 3. The couple took to their website back in February to announce that she is pregnant, less than five months after suffering a miscarriage. Jill and Derrick are already parents to sons Samuel, 5, and Israel, 7.

Jill's baby shower came seven months after her brother, Josh, was found guilty of two charges of child pornography. He's since been sentenced to over 12 years in prison.