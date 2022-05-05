Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn Candidly Discuss Her Marriage to Ex John Stamos

Rebecca Romijn and her husband, Jerry O’Connell, sat down for what most would call a tough conversation. On Thursday’s episode of The Talk, the couple spoke about Romijn’s first marriage to John Stamos.

After noting that this was not his wife’s “first tango” with marriage, the host said that his wife was still married and separated when they began dating. The pair shared that O'Connell met Romijn while she was on a date and he was advised by her friend to get her number.

O’Connell and Romijn both agreed that it was a good idea. However, O'Connell shared that he noticed the depression she was dealing with while working through her split with Stamos.

“Going through a divorce is terrible, it’s awful,” Romijn said, who was promoting Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. “I was with him for 10 years. Divorce feels like a failure and there were a lot of things that I had to let go of that were very sad.”

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Romijn and Stamos ended their relationship completely in 2005, but O’Connell said that his wife still seems to have fond memories of her time with the Full House star.

“When I’m with you personally, and I hear you talk about your ex-husband, it sounds like it was fun,” O’Connell said. “You always have really fun memories.”

“I do, I have a lot of really fun memories,” Romijn said. “I have a lot of fond memories of him. A lot of things about him that I miss. But yeah, it’s tricky. It’s a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking.”

O’Connell officially tied the knot with the actress in 2007, and the pair shares 13-year-old twin girls -- Charlie and Dolly.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Even after over a decade apart, Romijn admitted that she was still able to spot her ex-husband when she recently saw him.

“I finally saw him,” she told O’Connell when he asked if she has seen Stamos. “I saw him just a few weeks ago, first time since we split up. I had the girls in the car. We were sitting in afterschool traffic at a strip mall and I saw him. There he was walking right in front of the car. Cap pulled down. Sunglasses on. I went, 'There he is girls!'"

When her daughters asked how she recognized him after all this time, Romijn shared that no amount of time would let her forget.

“I said, 'Girls, because I was with him for 10 years,'” she said. “I would recognize that gait from a block away. I recognize the way his body moves. I know that walk. I'm familiar with his body.”

When asked by her husband why she didn’t roll down the window and say hi, the mom of two shared that she didn’t feel like she looked ready.

“I didn’t think my hair looked good,” she quipped, with O’Connell asking, “You want a blowout before you see him?”

“Yes, is that too much to ask? I don’t know. I certainly wouldn’t want you there. That would be his worst nightmare,” she quipped, before O’Connell confirmed that there is no bad blood, saying, “We’re all friends, come on."