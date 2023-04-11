Jeremy Renner Reveals How His New Docuseries Impacted His Snow Plow Accident Recovery (Exclusive)

Jeremy Renner is on the mend and getting back into the spotlight -- and he's crediting his new docuseries for giving him the motivation to keep striving to heal.

The actor walked the red carpet on Tuesday at the premiere of his new docuseries for Disney+, Rennervations, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, where he was joined by his daughter, Ava.

Renner spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about how he's recovering after his frightening New Year's Day snow plow accident, and the impact his new TV show had in driving him to get back on his feet.

Renner explained that it was "very important" for him to walk the carpet, and promote the show, because of how much the series meant to him.

"The only scary part of it for me was the accident and then [the possibility of] postponing the show, 'cause I worked so dang hard to get it to come out in the timely manner that it was gonna come," Renner explained with a laugh. "It was a bit frustrating telling Disney, 'I'm gonna be fine. Don't worry about it. I'll be standing, I'll be walking that carpet, don't you worry about it. I'll do it. Don't push it till next year,' the whole thing."

"A lot of my recovery was based on this show and setting the intention for me to be upright and walking and out of the bed for this show," he added. "And obviously for my daughter. [My recovery] affected so many people, my family, my friends, and the show is a great representation of that."

Renner explained that "the work was making sure that it was gonna come out on time."

"And here I am," he added, proudly. "I'm standing and making it happen, so here we go. I'm very excited about it."

In Rennervations, a four-part docuseries for Disney+, Renner oversees the reconstruction, reimagining and overhaul of decommissioned public buses for use by children's charities and community causes.

For Renner, seeing the show premiere -- on time, and being there for it -- is a "gratifying" experience.

"It cements that self-belief is really, really important," Renner said. "And that's how dreams are manifested, that's how they come true. You find ways to get it done."

Tuesday's red carpet appearance marked his first since he was seriously injured and subsequently hospitalized in a snow plow accident back on Jan. 1.

The premiere appearance comes one day after the 52-year-old Hawkeye star was a guest on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During his chat, Renner revealed that the injury broke "35 or so" bones.

"We kept discovering them as we were going along. It went from critical order, like, priority of what I'm going to die from or not," Renner said of his broken bones. "And then six weeks later, I'm finding another break and another break and another break."

Renner said he considers himself lucky to be alive, noting that despite the severity of his injuries, it could have been much worse.

"It just missed every vertebra, didn't hit any organs, didn't hit my brain, didn't swell, nothing like that. My eye did pop out, that's weird," Renner shared. "But I got pretty lucky that none of my organs got messed up. It pierced my liver but that wasn't dangerous."

Later in the interview, Renner noted that despite remaining lighthearted, "I promise you I'm in a ton of pain."

According to a redacted Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incident report, obtained by ET, Renner towed his nephew, Alexander Fries', vehicle after it got stuck in the snow. In the process, the snowplow began to move, and Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt.

The trouble arose after the snowcat, a PistenBully snow groomer, started "sliding sideways" and then "began to roll down the hill," spurring Renner to jump out of the machine, he told officials. However, his nephew was in the path of danger.

"Once he was off the PistenBully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)," the report read. "He feared the PistenBully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully." Renner then attempted to access the snow groomer's cab by climbing onto the moving track, but was "immediately pulled under the left side track."

Renner's new TV series, Rennervations, premieres Wednesday on Disney+.

Check out the video below for more on Renner's lengthy and incredible recovery.