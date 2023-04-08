Jeremy Renner Jams out to Prince During Theme-Park Outing With Family

Jeremy Renner kicked off the start of the weekend with a lot of fun and games. The Mayor of Kingstown star took to Instagram on Friday and posted a photo of him with his family at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, about an hour north of Los Angeles.

In the photo he posted, Renner can be seen leaning against a rail with the theme park's rides as the photo's background. He's also sporting a cane in the photo, as well as a huge smile on his face. He's wearing sunglasses, shorts, a blue t-shirt and what appears to be a compression sleeve on his left leg.

"Good Friday, made magic on the mountain with some of my amazing family! ❤️ @sixflagsmagicmountain #thank you," he captioned the post.

On his Instagram Story, Renner posted a video of him in a motorized scooter. He looked happy as ever, vibing and jamming out to Prince and the Revolution's "Kiss" as it blared from a portable speaker. In another Instagram Story, he posted another family photo and overlayed it with the text, "Thank you for showing us a fun filled day 'Spring Break.'"

Jeremy Renner / Instagram

Renner's theme-park outing came one day after his tell-all interview on ABC News with Diane Sawyer, in which he emotionally recounted the near-death snowcat accident on New Year's Day that landed him in the hospital with 30-plus broken bones and required chest surgery.

He recalled in excruciating detail the emotion and pain he suffered in the wake of an accident that required him to be airlifted to a hospital and left him in critical condition. Though footage shared with ABC shows Renner now walking with the help of a cane, he still feels flashes of pain from the extensive surgery he had to undergo, filling him with screws, metal plates and even rubber bands.

"I'm also re-learning," he told Sawyer. "I'm re-learning to speak again with this broken jaw."

Painful memories of what happened often come in waves, with Renner sharing that he's still "triggered" by the accident, which remembers "all of."

In one of the more dramatic moments, Sawyer read off the extensive list of injuries Renner suffered, which included eight ribs broken in 14 places, a broken right knee and ankle, a broken left leg, tibia and left ankle, as well as a broken right shoulder.

"Face, eye socket, the jaw, the mandible broken, lung collapsed, pierced from the rib bone, your liver. Sounds terrifying," she said.

Renner spoke about his determination to live saying, "I chose to survive, this is not going to kill me."