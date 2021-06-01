Jensen Ackles Responds After Jared Padalecki Says He's 'Gutted' by 'Supernatural' Prequel Show

Jared Padalecki says he wasn't informed of his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles' new prequel show, The Winchesters, and isn't taking the news well.

Padalecki and Ackles played brothers Sam and Dean Winchester in the long-running series, which ran for 15 seasons before its shocking finale last November. On Thursday, 43-year-old Ackles tweeted a link to a Deadline article reporting that he and his wife, Danneel, are executive producing a prequel focusing on Sam and Dean Winchester's parents that's currently in development at the CW.

But 38-year-old Padalecki tweeted on Thursday that nobody informed him of the prequel. The actor shared Ackles' tweet, writing, "Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."

He later replied to a fan who tweeted, "this has GOTTA be a bad joke hello @jarpad @JensenAckles this ain't it sirs we're freaking out." Padalecki confirmed he was serious, writing, "No. It's not. This is the first I've heard about it. I'm gutted."

Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

No.

It’s not.

This is the first I’ve heard about it.

I’m gutted. https://t.co/1i8eC8YAdV — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

On Friday, Padalecki asked fans to stop sending hate on his behalf.

"Hey world. Thank you for the love," he tweeted. "Please PLEASE don't send any hate or threats. I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened."

Hey world.

Thank you for the love.

Please PLEASE don’t send any hate or threats.

I care deeply about everybody involved and would be in true misery if any of them were harmed or threatened. — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

Padalecki later took to Twitter to share that he had a conversation with Ackles.

"@JensenAckles and I had a great talk, as we do often, and things are good," he shared. "The show is early in the process with miles to go. We've travelled a lot of roads together, and sometimes those damn roads have bumps. Bumps don't stop us. Once brothers, always brothers. #spnfamily."

Ackles responded, also referring to his longtime co-star as his brother.

"Love you @jarpad … Miss these talks," he wrote. "I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you’re busy…as am I, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, pal.

Love you @jarpad …

Miss these talks. I forgot how much face time we always used to get. And I miss that too. I know you’re busy…as am I, but you’re still my brother. I miss you, pal. https://t.co/KtRKYkvc2K — Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) June 25, 2021

Meanwhile, actor Misha Collins, who played Castiel on Supernatural, also replied to Ackles' tweet about developing a prequel.

"Seems like this show would benefit from a time-traveling angel-in-a-trenchcoat character. Just saying..." he wrote.

Seems like this show would benefit from a time-traveling angel-in-a-trenchcoat character. Just saying... https://t.co/gb8oxBQZiM — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) June 25, 2021

ET spoke with both Ackles and Padalecki last October about the series' finale, and Padalecki talked about his close friendship with his on-screen brother.

"There were a lot of tears all over but Ackles and I were kind of looking at each other like, 'Man,'" he shared. "It was kind of like finishing the Seattle Marathon. We did it. Dude, we did it, you know? We put in the work... I've been with you for 15 years, 15-1/2 years. I've seen you sweat. I've seen you bleed. I've seen you hurt. I've seen you going through stuff personally and put it aside for this show, for your character and I know I've done the same and it was bittersweet. But it was sweet, man. It was happy."

"It felt like I could do this again," he added. "Even after 15 seasons. Let's call Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and see if they'll have us for 15 more."