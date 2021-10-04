Jennifer Tilly on Watching Friend Sutton Stracke on 'RHOBH' and If She'd Ever Be a Housewife (Exclusive)

While Jennifer Tilly is making a welcome return to the screen, reprising her iconic role as Tiffany Valentine on Chucky, the series adaptation of the Child's Play horror franchise, diehard fans of the Real Housewives franchise may have spotted her recent cameo on Beverly Hills. The actress, who is longtime friends with Sutton Stracke, appeared in the background of one of her bestie’s parties during season 10.

Ahead of Chucky’s debut in October, Tilly opened up to ET’s Lauren Zima about watching Stracke come into her own on her sophomore season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11, and why she could never be a Housewife herself.

“Oh my gosh, I’m a super fan and I’ve watched every single season. I have to say, it’s a little more harrowing when one of your dear friends is, you know, in the shooting gallery,” Tilly says. “Sutton did a lot of crying this year, but everybody takes a turn in the hot seat. And I say kudos to all those girls who are putting on a great show during the pandemic for us to watch.”

Admittedly, it’s hard for Tilly not to get defensive of Stracke, especially when it comes to all the drama. This season, she’s gone toe-to-toe with both Erika Jayne, whose divorce from husband Tom Girardi has been at the center of season 11, and newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“Oh yes, of course, I did,” the actress says of taking Stracke’s side. “But the thing is, you’re watching things that happened a long time ago. And by the time the episode airs, they’re all good friends again. They all know what they’re doing. They’re making a show. And yes, some of them do get bitter, but it’s all water under the bridge eventually.”

“But I love that Sutton’s on the show because I get the dirt ahead of time,” Tilly continues, teasing that the upcoming, anticipated four-part reunion “is going to be good. That's all I have to say. I got all the dirt.”

Although Tilly has made a brief cameo on the show, and most recently reunited with Stracke during the Housewife’s 50th birthday, don’t expect to see any more of the Oscar-nominated actress on the series. “I don’t think I could be a regular,” she says. “What I love about the show is that those girls are made of steel. I don’t think I can take it. I’m too sensitive.”

That said, Tilly had no problem reprising her killer role on Chucky. Teasing what fans can expect from the series, she says “it gets way deeper” and that creator Don Mancini “wrote some amazing scenes” for her to really explore Tiffany. “She wants to be loved like everybody else,” the actress says. “She’s like a super villain except that she’s actually really sweet and you’re pulling for her.”

Chucky premieres Tuesday, Oct. 12 on Syfy and the USA Network at 10 p.m. ET/PT.