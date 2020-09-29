Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Talks New Book and How Her Mom Inspires Her (Exclusive)

"Well, my mom is just amazing," she tells ET's Rachel Smith. "She's such a powerful human being. It's insane. I don't even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways."

Emme also called her dad, Marc Anthony, a "loving father."

"He's very funny," she shares. "He cares about all of us a lot, and he's just a good person."

Of course, Emme now has her mom's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, as well as his two daughters -- 15-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella -- as family as well.

"We always got along pretty well," Emme says. "At first I just thought Mom and Alex were friends and I was like, 'Oh, he's staying with us for a really long time.' And then I realized, 'Oh, they're together.' And then I was like, 'Oh, Ella and Tasha, you're going to be my sisters.' It was a sudden realization."

Emme also talked about her amazing Super Bowl experience with ET, when she joined her mom onstage for a rendition of Lopez's song, "Let's Get Loud," and Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A" during Lopez's halftime show with Shakira.

"It was insane that it happened 'cause, you know, it's not very common for someone my age to be on that stage," she acknowledges. "It was a crazy experience but it was all really fun 'cause my friend was there at the Super Bowl with me. She was dancing and yeah, it was really great."

Emme said the moment she remembers the most is being led off the stage.

"It was insane because ... it's hard to explain because it was like, 'Wow, I just did that,'" she reflects. "I couldn't, like, comprehend what just happened."

Emme's latest project is her book, Lord Help Me, a picture book about the everyday power of prayer. She actually wrote it when she was just seven years old, then decided to publish it years later.

"Well, first I started praying with my mom and my grandma and my family and then [my nanny] Jess and I, we just started praying together every night because I wasn't with my family every day," she says of the inspiration.

These days, Emme is homeschooling and also sharing a room with her twin brother, Max, whom she lovingly ribbed.

"OK, so my brother... he's crazy sometimes, he's very loud in a good way of course, sometimes," she says with a laugh. "Yeah, so he's a challenge to get along with 'cause he's my brother."

Last May, Lopez talked with ET about Emme's natural singing talent and if she's going to follow her parents into show business. She said that if her daughter is truly interested in a career in entertainment, she'll support her, but with the knowledge that "it's a lot of work."

"Listen, if she was going to do it, there's nothing I could do to stop her," Lopez said. "I know that from being an artist myself. Nobody can stop me from doing what I love to do. She's going to do it. But I would never push her in any direction. I'd always help her as much as I can and give her as much counsel and advice as I can and mentor in the best ways I know how to navigate."

