Jennifer Lopez Shares Poolside Family Photos From the Dominican Republic

Jennifer Lopez shared some family photos from the Dominican Republic. J.Lo took to Instagram on Wednesday to post poolside photos alongside her 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max. The singer and actress was on location for her upcoming film, Shotgun Wedding. Josh Duhamel is starring opposite Lopez in the romantic comedy. The film centers on a couple who gather their very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the pair begins to get cold feet.

"Thank you @villa.tres.amarras for the incredible stay while we were filming #ShotgunWedding!!! 🤍🤍🤍 @egt239 📸: @lacarba." she captioned the photos.

Alex Rodriguez posted a photo from what appears to be the same pool while in the Caribbean country last week. "Heading into weekend like..Hope you have a great one! 🇩🇴," the former MLB star wrote next to the photo of himself standing in the pool.

The couple was seen locking lips in the Dominican Republic earlier this month, after rumors that they had split after four years together. In the snaps shared by Daily Mail, Lopez was lounging outside of her room in a white robe as she was greeted by her fiancé. He then took off his face mask and gave her a number of kisses. They were also seen sitting at a patio table together and looking at a laptop.

The photos came after a source told ET that the pair was "still engaged," adding, "Like all couples experience, they are having some difficulties." The source added their kids hope they could work things out.

"Both J.Lo and A-Rod's kids definitely want them to work things out and want their parents to be happy, whatever that might entail," the source said. "Their kids have grown to be so close and they are all hoping for the best. They still love each other and remain together."