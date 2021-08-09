Jennifer Lopez Set to Perform in New York City for Global Citizen Live Event

Jennifer Lopez is returning to her hometown of New York City to take the stage for a good cause. Global Citizen announced on Monday that the "Jenny From the Block" singer will perform on the Great Lawn in Central Park on September 25, as part of their upcoming Global Citizen Live event.

"Ms. Lopez's involvement in Global Citizen Live is a wonderful progression from our partnership during the Vax Live campaign, event and primetime broadcast," Katie Hill, SVP, Global Citizen, said in a statement. "With her help, we were able to secure 26 million COVID-19 vaccine doses but our work for vaccine equity continues as the pandemic continues to spread. We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Lopez to our Central Park stage on September 25th to continue our impact together."

The Global Citizen Live event will serve as a moment of unity across six continents. According to a press release, celebrities and public figures in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, Sydney and more will call on governments, corporations and philanthropists to "make new commitments to defend the planet and defeat poverty, focusing on climate change, vaccine equity and famine."

The latest announcement continues the partnership between Lopez and Global Citizen. The singer worked with the organization earlier this year by performing at their VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World event at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Lopez opened the show by bringing her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, onstage to perform a beautiful rendition of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline." J.Lo told the crowd that for the first time in her whole life, she and her mom were unable to spend Christmas together last year due to concerns over COVID-19.

"We've been away too long, but she's here with me tonight, and she's vaccinated," Lopez said. "When I was thinking about what song to sing tonight, I remembered the song she always used to sing to me when I was a baby. So if you would indulge me, I'd love to sing that one tonight ... you guys know this one!"

"Let's sing it like a lullaby, and let's help her out," she told the crowd, before asking her mom, "Sing it like you used to sing it to me."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Later, Lopez took the stage again for a performance of her 2016 hit single, "Ain't Your Mama." The Bronx, New York, native was flanked by backup dancers for the high-energy number, at one point transitioning into a dance break set to Saweetie's "Pretty B**ch Freestyle." The dance moves, complete with plenty of booty shaking, was well-received by the audience, along with host Selena Gomez, who raved, "How hot was J.Lo?"

Lopez's boyfriend, Ben Affleck, was also in attendance, along with Jimmy Kimmel, Prince Harry, Chrissy Teigen and more.