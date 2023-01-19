Jennifer Lopez Says Wedding Planning Stress and 'PTSD' Led to Ben Affleck Suggesting Their Las Vegas Wedding

Jennifer Lopez says that the stress of wedding planning with Ben Affleck led to the couple's impromptu Las Vegas ceremony a month before their lavish wedding in Savannah, Georgia.

While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 53-year-old Shotgun Wedding star opened up about planning for her big day with Affleck, calling the process "so stressful."

"Twenty years ago we were supposed to get married, and it kind of all fell apart back then," Lopez said, referencing her first engagement to Affleck in 2002. "And this time I absolutely had a little PTSD. I was like, 'Is this happening? Is this really happening?' And we were so happy, of course it was happening, but I just felt the wedding was so stressful."

She shared that after a particularly tense wedding planning meeting in which it was suggested that the couple couldn't get married in Savannah and should instead have considered Italy, her groom made a suggestion.

"We hung up the phone and I was like, 'This is crazy. What are we doing?'" Lopez recalled. "Ben just says, 'F**k it, let's just go to Vegas and get married tonight.'"

She initially thought it wouldn't be possible because she had rehearsal for her show, but her future husband had it all planned out.

"He was like, 'Go to rehearsal. When you get back here, I'm going to have everything all set up. Three of our kids were at camp, two of them were with us and he was like, 'They're going to be our witnesses. Let's go. We're doing it tonight.' And we did," she shared.

The triple-threat star added that they had to wait in line for their marriage license like everyone else at the county clerk's office.

"Everybody was chill. They weren't freaking out or anything," she recalled. "They were talking to us. They were like, 'Hey, what are you doing here?'"

When it finally came time for the ceremony, she noted they did not require an Elvis impersonator, which was convenient because the chapel couldn't get Elvis out of bed.

Vegas ceremony aside, host Kimmel questioned Lopez about his lack of invitation to their Savannah nuptials.

"Aren't you and Ben, like, really good friends?" Lopez asked.

"That's what I thought. He was certainly at my wedding," Kimmel noted as Lopez gasped. "I'm wondering if maybe Matt Damon had something to do with it."

Affleck and Lopez celebrated their love with a second ceremony in Savannah in August. For more with the happy couple, check out the links below.