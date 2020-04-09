Jennifer Lopez Recalls the Sweet Moment Her Daughter Emme Cried Over Meeting Billie Eilish

Jennifer Lopez loved bonding with her daughter, Emme, and watching her "freak out" over meeting Billie Eilish. The 51-year-old entertainer recalled a sweet moment she and her 12-year-old had while on her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and Dan Katz's podcast The Corp With A-Rod and Big Cat.

"My daughter is in love with her," J.Lo said of Eilish. "We had a real moment at the Billie Eilish concert that was like, 'Oh my god, we're bonding right now. It's amazing!'"

"I watched my daughter freak out over Billie Eilish," Lopez shared. "She walked in the room after the concert, and my daughter goes [gasps and covers her mouth]. And I looked at her, and I'm like, 'What's the matter?' and she's literally, [in] tears because since she's eight years old she's idolized this girl. And for whatever reason, her songs and the words she says she connects to, and she loves her style."

Lopez continued by expressing that by watching Emme react to Eilish she got a sense of how her fans feel about her.

"It made me appreciate what I do more, my fans more, what Billie did for my daughter," she said. "All of it, it was like a full-circle moment. We love Billie."

In March, J.Lo posted the photo of her and Emme meeting Eilish. In the pics, the three are embracing one another.

Meanwhile, Eilish has previously opened up about her celebrity idol, Justin Bieber. In July, the "Bad Guy" singer's mom, Maggie Baird, revealed that her daughter used to sob over Bieber's video for "As Long As You Love Me." Her mom even considered taking her to therapy because she was "in so much pain" over the singer.

ET spoke with Eilish in March 2019, where she first shared about her love for Bieber, saying it started when she was 12. She also added that she had "big-ass" posters of him on the walls.

"He's amazing. He's so sweet and, like, I feel -- just, honestly, I feel for him, man. He's been through a lot, dude," she said at the time.

The two would later go on to collaborate. See more of Eilish and Bieber's friendship below.