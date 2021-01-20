Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Latinx Community During Performance at Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration

Jennifer Lopez just delivered a moving performance in Washington, D.C.

During the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, the 51-year-old singer took the podium to sing one of the United States' most famous folk songs, "This Land Is Your Land," throwing in a "Let's Get Loud" moment.

"One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all," Lopez also said in Spanish before closing out with "America the Beautiful."

For the occasion, J.Lo stunned in a Chanel pantsuit.

Watch her moving performance below.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Lopez's fiance, Alex Rodriguez, was also in attendance at the ceremony. The couple even made time to pose for photos with their squad.

Caroline Brehman / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CAROLINE BREHMAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Other Inauguration Day performers included Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks, with a poetry reading by Amanda Gorman. The theme of the event was "America United," which the Presidential Inaugural Committee described as "the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future."

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony, Lopez's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, teased what fans could expect from J.Lo's performance during his appearance on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The former MLB star revealed that the "responsibility" of the event -- following the violent riots at the Capitol by supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump -- was making Lopez nervous.

"It's been such a crazy year for her. So many blessings, but to think in a span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's and now the inaugural, it's unbelievable," Rodriguez said."What's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington D.C. because of the responsibility. She wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together, to inspire. Music and sports does that better than anything."

"She has something really cool [planned]," he added. "You're going to be surprised. You're gonna love it."

The inauguration festivities will carry into the evening on Wednesday with a primetime special, Celebrating America, which will be hosted by Tom Hanks. During that TV event, viewers can expect performances from John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons