Jennifer Lopez Gives The Camera 'Lollipop Kisses' As She Flashes Engagement Ring

Don’t be fooled by the rock that she got! Jennifer Lopez showed off her lucky color on her bling and on a lollipop. While cruising in the car, Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s, “Blick Blick” plays as the singer holds up the camera while she eats the green lollipop.

The star of the video is the 52-year-old's emerald engagement ring, given to her by her now-fiancé, Ben Affleck.

“Green lollipop kisses 💚,” the "Dinero" singer captioned the video. Lopez announced her engagement to Affleck, 49, on April 8, in her On the JLo newsletter.

JLo gave her followers an inside look at her proposal when she shared the intimate place that the Deep Water actor popped the question.

"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," Lopez revealed in the newsletter.

"I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES."

She added, "I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined...just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer also shared the significance of her new bling, "green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be," she added.

The "Marry Me" singer’s video comes after Selling Sunset star, Emma Hernan, claimed that the actor messaged her on the exclusive dating app Raya. Affleck’s rep told ET, "Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years."

Lopez and Affleck have been tuning the extra noise out, as they have been busy searching for homes in Los Angeles.