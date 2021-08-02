Jennifer Lopez, Gisele Bündchen & More Celebs at Super Bowl LV -- Plus, See the Best Cardboard Cutouts!

Super Bowl LV has officially kicked off at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and a few A-listers are there in person to watch the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, shared a few pics and videos to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, riding around in a golf cart before kickoff. "Let's go Bucs," she exclaimed, while wearing a black-and-red mask with her hubby's number on it.

"Let’s go papai!!!" another post read. "#LFG #superbowl 🔥 🔥 🔥"

Also in attendance is Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes' pregnant fiancée. "GAMETIMEEEEEE💯 ," she captioned a photo of herself watching the game and cradling her baby bump.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, who performed the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira last year, was spotted arriving with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and an entourage of friends. A-Rod shared a video to Instagram of him asking J.Lo and their crew to make predictions on who will win. "Ugh, I love them both," Lopez said, before deciding on Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Like the cute couple, Christina Aguilera also took a private jet to Tampa for the game, arriving in style in a glam and gorgeous look.

A masked Shania Twain opted to give fans a look inside the stadium, captioning her pic, "Happy #SuperBowl Sunday 🏈 Congrats to the Chiefs & Buccaneers for making it here!"

"The last time the Buccaneers were in the Super Bowl I performed the halftime show... Can’t believe that was 18 years ago," she continued. "Good luck to both teams - Let’s Go Guys! 😘 and since there will be more women in on-field roles during Super Bowl LV than ever before LET'S GO GIRLS!"

"Ready for a great game," Rebel Wilson, who attended the game with her "favourite work husband" (Pitch Perfect co-star Adam Devine) wrote in her own series of posts.

In addition to the real-life stars at the game, a number of other celebs -- like Lady Gaga, Ozzy Osbourne, Billie Eilish and 2 Chainz -- were also spotted inside the stadium in cardboard cut-out form. "Imma sit here and check out @theweeknd performance," the "I'm Different" singer joked on Instagram after seeing his face on TV.

"Got my seat for the game," added Osbourne.

See more celebrity Super Bowl pics below:

Wait... How can I be in two places at the same time? 😂 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/uzurMcgVlq — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) February 7, 2021