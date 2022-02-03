Jennifer Lopez 'Felt So Bad' When Matt Damon Was Asked About Her Romance With Ben Affleck

"You guys really gave him a hard time," Lopez told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about when Damon was on the show. "I felt so bad for him. I was like, 'Oh my god.'"

At the time, Damon quipped that "there's not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about" Lopez and Affleck's relationship, before noting, "I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome."

Later during the interview, Lopez revealed why she and Affleck were doing their best to keep their relationship private after rekindling their early aughts romance last year.

"I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately, and that's what we've learned," she said. "But we're very happy, if that's what you're wondering about."

“This movie was very meta for me.”



We’re catching up with @JLo about her new rom-com #MarryMeMovie, the album that accompanies the film, and her relationship with Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/hAsbwiUDJi — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 3, 2022

The actress, who was on the show promoting her latest flick, Marry Me, also appeared on Today With Hoda & Jenna, where she discussed more of the reasons behind her wanting to keep her private life private.

"I think when Ben and I were younger and we were together, it was something where we were just out there with our relationship," she explained. "When something is sacred like that and you put it out there, you kind of say to people, 'It’s yours to do with what you want.'"

"I think we're older now, we have kids, we have a different sense of responsibility, and we have a lot more experience," Lopez added of her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Affleck's children, Samuel, 9, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16. "We’re just at a different place in our life. We’re going to try to it keep, as much as we can, sharing our happiness, but at the same time keeping it very sacred and close to our own hearts."

Last month, a source told ET that Lopez and Affleck "are doing great."

"They are madly in love," the source said. "... Things between their children are pretty organic at this point. The families respect each other and also get along, so things are all good and fine on that front. Their friends think they will get engaged eventually and it's only a matter of time."