Jennifer Lopez Drops Sultry New Song 'In the Morning'

Jennifer Lopez fans had lots to be thankful for as they awoke on Friday to a new song by the triple-threat star. The day after Thanksgiving, Lopez released her sultry new single, "In the Morning," after teasing it a few days prior with some seriously sexy cover art.

"If you love mе / Say it in the morning / Not just in the evеning / Only when you want my body," she sings on the chorus of the track.

The lyrics match the song's cover art, which has Lopez posing completely nude.

In addition to the release of "In the Morning," Lopez also recently teased a few other potential news songs.

"#InTheMorning #MorningFace #TurkeyEgg #NewMusic," she captioned a post on Instagram.

Lopez's new music comes just days after she and Maluma rocked the American Music Awards on Sunday, performing their hits "Pa Ti" and "Lonely."

Check out their performance below.