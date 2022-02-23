Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Her Twins' Birthday With Touching Videos From Pregnancy and Baby Years

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her twins. The 52-year-old mom of two took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a touching video in honor of her kids' 14th birthday. Lopez shares Maximilian and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

In the sweet video, which was created by a fan account for the singer, fans see clips of a pregnant Lopez, before shots of the kids' childhood are shown.

Set to Nichole Nordeman's 2017 track, "Slow Down," the video also features a voiceover from Lopez, which was taken from an interview in which she discussed her children's impact on her life.

"Here's what changed in my life: I had given birth. The kids just gave me a new direction. Every day they change everything," Lopez says in the video. "They just made me realize what was real. They change your perspective on the world. It's because of the love that you feel for them. It's so pure and unconditional that it made me start reexamining everything in my life. They just changed everything."

In the caption, Lopez gushed over her teenagers.

"So this is 14!!!! My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu," the proud mom wrote. "You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life."

"Today marks a very special day…it’s 2/22/22…they say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity…today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future…a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth," Lopez continued. "It’s no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life. Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever… #UntilItBeatsNoMore."

The twins' birthday comes amid Lopez's rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. Earlier this month, a source told ET that an engagement may be in the cards for the couple, but noted that their kids -- Lopez's twins and Affleck's three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9 -- would be taken into consideration before such a step.

"Ben and Jen are so in love. Their loved ones would not be surprised if Ben pops the question," the source said. "Of course, they will be considerate of their children when thinking about moving forward with their relationship. They both want things to be great between their kids, not just the two of them."

"Ben's kids really like Jen, and her kids love Ben. He is incredible around them and makes them all laugh. He goes with the flow," the source adds. "Their kids like each other too, which they are both so grateful for and happy about, because they know that sometimes that can be tough."