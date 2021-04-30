Jennifer Lopez Brings Her Mom on Stage to Sing With Her During VAX LIVE Concert Performance

The songstress took the stage at at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, rocking a sparkling, nude-colored bodysuit and spoke to the audience about the importance of helping everyone around the world get access to the coronavirus vaccine.

Lopez also shared that, due to the pandemic, she wasn't able to spend Christmas with her mom this year. However, Lopez revealed that her mom was in the audience on Sunday and was now fully vaccinated.

The singer then invited her mom up onto the stage, and asked her to sing the lullaby she used to serenade her with when she was a little girl -- which happened to be Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," but with the name Jennifer, instead of Caroline.

"Lets sing it like a lullaby, and let's help her out," Lopez said to the audience, before telling her mom, "Sing it like you used to sing it to me."

Later, Lopez took the stage again for a performance of her 2016 hit single "Ain't Your Mama." The singer was flanked by back-up dancers for the high-energy number.

Sunday's big benefit concert also featured an appearance by Ben Affleck, who took the stage alongside Jimmy Kimmel immediately after Lopez's first number of the night.

The friends and former flames were both guests at the star-studded event, and their appearance at the concert comes shortly after ET learned that the pair have been spending time together, as friends, following Lopez's split from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

On Friday, Page Six reported that 48-year-old Affleck has been spotted multiple times visiting 51-year-old Lopez, getting dropped off at her mansion by a white Escalade SUV that allegedly belongs to Lopez.

A source told ET that Lopez and Affleck "are friends and have a cordial, good relationship."

"They obviously have a romantic history, but at this point they only have a friendship," the source said. "They both admire each other professionally, respect one another and feel comfortable with each other."

Additionally, a second source told ET: "Jennifer and Ben have seen each other a few times since her breakup with Alex. Jen and Ben have remained friends over the years and the two are still just that -- friends."

While Affleck and Lopez's reunion might have fans excited about them potentially rekindling their love, the "On the Floor" singer has remained friendly with a few of her exes, including Marc Anthony. The two were married from 2004 to 2014 and share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

"J. Lo makes it a point to have cordial relationships, especially with Marc, since he is the father of her children," a source previously told ET. "Jennifer and Marc have a friendship and are supportive of each other whether it comes to parenting, personal matters or their careers. They have each other's backs."

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their split after four years of together on April 15 with a joint statement. Following their breakup, they were spotted having dinner together at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles, with a source telling ET that they arrived separately and left separately.

For more on their breakup, see below.

Global Citizen Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World will air Saturday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on select channels and will stream at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube.

-- Reporting by Desiree Murphy.