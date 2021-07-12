Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Friends 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If They Move In Together, Source Says

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are continuing to move forward in their relationship! A source tells ET that amid their rekindled romance, their "friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together."

"They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard and has certainly done the same with Ben again this time around," the source says. "Ben is a guy's guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other."

"When Ben reached out to J.Lo, she was really excited at the possibility of them rekindling their relationship. J.Lo has always had a love for Ben," the source says. "Back in the day, Ben broke up with J.Lo because he was overwhelmed by the constant media attention and fame that the relationship brought, but now they are in an amazing place and have really learned what works for them as a couple."

The source additionally notes that Lopez and Affleck's relationship "is not a big deal to either sets of kids," adding that the little ones "aren't super sensitive to the situation."

Lopez, is mom to 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while 48-year-old Affleck shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

As for how their exes feel about the whole, a source previously told ET that Rodriguez "regrets some of his actions and feels like he messed things up with Jen, but he is doing his best to move on." Meanwhile, a different source noted that Garner "is happy" for Affleck.