Jennifer Lawrence's Family Farm Suffers 'Horrible Fire,' Loses Summer Camp's Barn

Jennifer Lawrence's family is suffering a devastating loss. The Oscar winner's family runs Camp Hi-Ho in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, and over the weekend the camp's large barn was subject to a serious fire.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire," the official Camp Hi-Ho Facebook page shared. "We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls."

The statement continued, "Words cannot describe the pain we are in," before thanking the local fire department and members of the community for their help. We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer."

Local station WDRB reported that there was an unnamed female in the barn at the time of the fire, who was able to escape "without injury" and added that "some small pets" were removed, according to the Simpsonville Fire Department.

Camp Hi-Ho is a summer camp for kids between the ages of 4 and 12, and is located on Lawrence's family farm. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.