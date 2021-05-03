Jennifer Garner Films Romantic Scenes With Mark Ruffalo in 'The Adam Project': PICS

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo are as cute as can be! The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share pics from the set of The Adam Project, in honor of her upcoming movie wrapping filming.

In the first pic, which is from a scene in the flick, Garner leans in for a kiss with Ruffalo, who smiles as he patiently waits for the smooch. The photo comes after Garner and Ruffalo posed for a reunion selfie. In the caption of both actors' posts, the pair adorably referenced their 2004 movie, 13 Going on 30.

Garner also shared shots of and with her other co-stars, Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell and Zoe Saldana.

"Thank you, @slevydirect, @vancityreynolds, @netflix, @skydance for inviting me to the party of the year," Garner captioned the post. "I loved every minute in Vancouver, every minute on set with all of you and the incredible crew of #TheAdamProject, and of course, @markruffalo, too. And yes, @walker.scobell, I miss you already."

The upcoming sci-fi film is about a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, the man and his young self have to find their late father, a brilliant scientist, who is now the same age as he is in present day, and set things right in order to save the future. Reynolds plays Garner and Ruffalo's adult son.

While fans wait to see Garner and Ruffalo reunite onscreen, they can watch the actress in Yes Day, which is set to debut March 12 on Netflix.

Garner stars alongside Édgar Ramírez in the upcoming comedy, which shows what happens when, for 24 hours, the couple's kids make the rules. Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner and Everly Carganilla star as the pair's children.

"This has been such a hard year for moms. We have had to say 'No, no, no.' We've had to watch our kids be home, miss out on things. It is one thing to miss out on something as an adult, but to watch your kids miss something they have looked forward to or just how hard it has been to see them isolated and on Zoom every day... this is a breath of fresh air," Garner told ET of the flick. "This is a wish-fulfillment day of yes, and it is just so fun to watch moms watch the movie."