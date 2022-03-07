Jennifer Beals Teases Lady Macbeth-Type Character Ahead of 'L&O: Organized Crime' Debut

Ahead of her anticipated debut this week on Law & Order: Organized Crime, Jennifer Beals teases “there’s a little Lady Macbeth happening” when it comes to her character as the wife of drug kingpin Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson).

“To play this part was very, very interesting,” she tells ET’s Will Marfuggi, while also noting that because the spinoff is “more serialized," “it makes it really, really interesting for an actor.”

Following the end of Dylan McDermott’s storyline as drug cartel owner Richard Wheatley last week, Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) will be facing off with new foes in Thursday’s episode, “Takeover.”

Over the weekend, NBC also shared a first look at her character, Cassandra Webb, in an extended look at the network’s all-new Law & Order Thursday lineup. “These two are not working alone,” Stabler tells Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) in the preview.

When it was first confirmed Beals was joining season 2 of Organized Crime, she teased that even though Cassandra was the wife of a kingpin, “all of her intentions are very good.”

She also talked about getting to reunite with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, who co-created The L Word and is an executive producer on the revival series, Generation Q. “I love Ilene. We work together so well. She’s so smart and wise and talented and I was excited to work with her again,” Beals said.

The actress added, “She and the writers came up with a really great character. And there was no way I could say no to them.”

Her turn on Organized Crime comes after a coveted role on The Book of Boba Fett.

“You’re reliving your childhood in a way, but trying to stay incredibly professional and being in the moment and honoring the story to the best of your ability,” Beals says of what it was like being on set while walking the red carpet of the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

She adds, “But to work with that team was just extraordinary.”