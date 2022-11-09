Jennifer Aniston Shuts Down Decades-Long Narrative About Her Marriage to Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston is breaking her silence about her fertility struggles as well as her marriages. In an incredibly candid interview with Allure, the 53-year-old actress addresses a decades-long narrative that her breakups had something to do with her not wanting to be a mother.

Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. He famously moved on with Angelina Jolie, the mother of his four children whom he split from in 2016. As for Aniston, she was also married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.

As for the perception of her following her split from Pitt, Aniston tells the magazine, "I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point."

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In fact, Aniston says she was trying to have children. "All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed," she shares. "I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don’t have to think about that anymore."

In addition to opening up like never before about once wanting to get pregnant, the Friends star also offers a little insight into her marriage to Theroux and their friendship following their split.

Aniston takes the Allure interviewer to a small cottage on her property that she says used to be Theroux's office when they were married.

"Welcome to the Babe Cave," she says. "This was Justin’s office. You can imagine he likes things black and dark. After he moved out, I lightened it up, stripped it all. He came over [the other day] and was like, ‘What the f**k did you do?’ I said, ‘I brought the light back in, buddy.'"

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Getty

Fans should be on the lookout for more revelations from Aniston, as she tells Allure that she's through hiding and plans to write a book. "I’m going to do that one day. I’m going to stop saying, 'I can’t write.' I've spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I'm so protective of these parts because I feel like there's so little that I get to keep to myself," she says. "The world creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I’m coming out of hibernation. I don’t have anything to hide."