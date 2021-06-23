Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Being 'Buddies' With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have moved past any awkwardness after their 2005 split. In an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the actress said she and Pitt are "buddies" and that "there's no oddness at all" in their relationship.

"It was absolutely fun," Aniston said of reuniting with Pitt for a Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read last year. "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends."

Fans couldn't get enough of the chemistry between the former couple during the table read, which saw Aniston read the character of Linda (originally played by Phoebe Cates) and Pitt read the character of Brad (originally played by Judge Reinhold). The pair's spicy scene came nine months after their headline-making reunion at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2020.

"We speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be," Aniston told Stern. "We had fun, and it was for a great cause, CORE."

The actress was joined by Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox during Wednesday's interview, and naturally Stern asked about the recent revelation that Aniston and David Schwimmer were crushing on each other during early seasons of the sitcom.

When asked by the radio host why she and Schwimmer didn't "bang," Aniston replied that her co-star was "lovely."

"We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked," she explained. "The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did."

"But no, we never, on my life [got together]. And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would've heard about it. They can vouch for me," Aniston noted, with Cox adding, "True."

"Howard's not going to believe me," Aniston lamented. "No, I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no."

As for her current love life, the actress -- who also remains on good terms with her most recent ex-husband, Justin Theroux -- admitted in a recent interview with People that she hears all about it from others.

"Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?' It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'" she said.

Actually tying the knot again is "not on my radar," Aniston revealed.

"I'm interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That's all we should hope for. It doesn't have to be etched in stone in legal documents," she said, adding that she "absolutely" wouldn't turn to online dating.

"I'm going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That's the way I would prefer it," Aniston shared.

