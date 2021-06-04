Jennifer Aniston Celebrates Ageless Paul Rudd in Sweet 52nd Birthday Post

Paul Rudd is celebrating his 52nd birthday -- and looking better than ever.

The Ant-Man star was honored on his birthday and praised for his ageless looks on Tuesday by Jennifer Aniston and a number of his famous friends and co-stars. The former Friends star took to Instagram Story to share a photo of the two, along with a sweet message

"Happy birthday #PaulRudd!! You don't age, which is weird - but we celebrate you anyway," she wrote along with three red heart emojis. The two worked on the 1998 film The Object of My Affection, as well as 2012's Wanderlust. They also co-starred on Friends, when he played Mike Hannigan, Phoebe's love interest and husband.

Mark Ruffalo also took note of Rudd's never-aging look, posting a photo of the birthday boy in his Ant-Man suit and wearing the Gauntlet with the infinity stones.

"Happy birthday, Paul Rudd! Did I find the secret behind your eternal youth? 🤔," Ruffalo wrote on his pic.

Happy birthday, Paul Rudd! Did I find the secret behind your eternal youth? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/z1JzQyCSZL — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 6, 2021

Elizabeth Banks also wished her "forever favorite on-screen boyfriend/brother" a happy birthday.

Happy birthday to my forever favorite on-screen boyfriend/brother (it’s not weird) #PaulRudd. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/aYPa9wp2fZ — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 6, 2021

ET spoke with Rudd back in late 2019, where he reflected on his decades-long career, explaining how, despite the massive success, acting doesn't define him.

"It's not my life. My life is my life and this is an aspect of my life," he stated. "It's a fun, crazy, strange way to make a living and it's a fun job and I care about it a lot …but it's not the number one thing in my life. It's a part of it and I always try and remember to appreciate things and acknowledge how insane it is."

