Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Set the Record Straight on 'Friends' Role (Exclusive)

What would Adam Sandler's career be like today if things played out differently early on? For example, if he'd gotten cast as Ross on Friends, and thus teamed up with Jennifer Aniston even earlier?

Well, as it turns out, that particular branching timeline wasn't really in the cards -- despite some recent remarks the pair made while promoting their new film, Murder Mystery 2, that seemingly implied that it was a possibility.

The co-stars walked the red carpet at the premiere of their Netflix action comedy on Tuesday, and they each spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about whether or not Sandler was actually in the running for the role -- which ultimately went to David Schwimmer.

"Well, that's a very big possibility," Aniston said, before asking Sandler, "Were you really up to play Ross?"

Sandler shook his head no, adding, "I would have!"

"No that wasn't real," Sandler added. "I was just joking."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Talk to the sweatshirted man!" Aniston said, referring to the casually dressed Sandler, when asked about the possibility. "It depends on how everybody responds to this film."

"If they enjoyed themselves and had a good time, Netflix will hopefully just say 'Yup!'" Aniston added enthusiastically.

"I mean, honestly, I don't know if that's the one," Sandler said, referring to the ideal project that he, Aniston and Barrymore could all collaborate on. "But that would be funny, I'm sure, if someone wrote a great script."

However, the real problem is stepping into the shoes of Jack Tripper -- an iconic comedy role originally played by John Ritter in the beloved sitcom.

"Jack Tripper is the best, by the way. I don't think I'm Jack Tripper," Sandler said. "I could see so many comics doing it... he's a stud of a guy."

Meanwhile, Sandler and Aniston's new action-adventure comedy, Murder Mystery 2, hits Netflix March 31.