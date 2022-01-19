Jennie Nguyen Not Fired From 'RHOSLC' After Past Racist Posts, Source Says

Jennie Nguyen is still a part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. A source tells ET that, despite online speculation, no one has been fired from the Bravo show since Nguyen's past racist posts resurfaced. ET has reached out to Bravo for comment.

According to Page Six, Nguyen's posts were created at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, after the death of George Floyd. In the posts, which appeared on a since-deactivated Facebook account, Nguyen, who is Vietnamese-American, shared racially insensitive memes, mocked protestors and compared them to "thugs."

She has since apologized, writing in part, "I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were."

After Nguyen's posts were resurfaced, her castmate, Jen Shah, spoke out against them, writing in part on Instagram, "I must now stand up, on behalf of my husband and sons who are African American, to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments." Shah additionally criticized Nguyen's "disingenuous apology."

While there is an unverified screenshot of an alleged DM between Shah and a fan account claiming she was let go from the show for speaking out about Nguyen's posts floating around, ET’s source says that is not true, noting, "Jen Shah has not been fired."

Shah wasn't the only RHOSLC cast member to condemn Nguyen's posts. Meredith Marks called the posts "vile" and shared a quote by Martin Luther King Jr., while Whitney Rose wrote that it's "NEVER ok to blatantly make, comment, post, and/or share any type of racially charged & derogatory statements/posts."

The source tells ET the women are "outraged" over the posts, which are very much a topic of conversation amid the filming of season 3, which recently began. According to the source, the other cast members plan to "hit [Nguyen] hard" on camera about the posts.

"It’s raw, but warranted," the source says of the conversations, noting that the cast is taking the stance of "we won't tolerate racism."

The cast has been cautious over the statements they’ve issued publicly in the wake of the scandal breaking, seeing as they are under strict contracts that prohibit them from commenting on anything that will be -- or is -- a storyline on unaired episodes of the show, the source notes.

And while neither Nguyen nor Shah has been fired from the show, the source points out that Mary Cosby effectively quit when she did not show up for the season 2 reunion and is not returning for season 3.

Another source later told ET that Nguyen's future with RHOSLC is still a question mark, and there could be several different outcomes. "It's still very early on. Who knows what's going to happen with Jennie? She may not stick around for the whole season," the source said, adding that the cast lineup for the season 3 isn't finalized, as new women are likely to test out for roles in these early weeks of filming.