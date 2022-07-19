Jenna Johnson Speaks Out About 'Two Years of Infertility' Before Pregnancy: 'Don't Lose Hope'

Jenna Johnson took to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on her years-long struggle with infertility after announcing her pregnancy last week. The 28-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro is now expecting her first child with her husband, fellow DTWS star Val Chmerkovskiy.

Johnson posted a video montage of the first positive pregnancy tests at home and the first sonogram images at the doctor's office. "The moment my whole world changed," she wrote in the caption. "We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break… so the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget 🤍."

Johnson continued in a second paragraph, writing that she and Chmerkovskiy have spent two years trying for a baby. "I want to keep this moment very positive because there is so much to celebrate and my heart is overflowing with gratitude, BUT our journey getting to this point wasn’t an easy one," she wrote. "I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy. After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity."

Now, Johnson is set on sharing her story to make sure others feel less alone. "I will go into more depth about our fertility journey a little later on, but if any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss… don't lose HOPE. It may not happen on your timeline and the journey may rip your heart open at times, but don’t give up on yourself and your precious baby! It will happen ✨," she wrote.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy married in 2019 and announced news of their little one on the way on July 15. Johnson learned she was pregnant in April, two weeks after the couple enjoyed a trip to Mexico for her 28th birthday. According to an eyewitness, the couple looked relaxed and in love during their trip. "They were lounging by the pool and all smiles," the eyewitness told ET. "She was glowing as he rubbed her shoulders."

"Our biggest dream come true yet," Johnson wrote on Instagram beneath a photo her husband kissing her stomach. "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel."

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be dad kept his announcement minimal with just a photo of his pregnant wife, a sonogram and a heart emoji.