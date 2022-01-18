Jenna Jameson Is Still Hospitalized, Doctors Confirm It's Not Guillain-Barré Syndrome

A health update on Jenna Jameson. Her partner, Lior Bitton, has revealed that the former adult film star is still in the hospital, but her diagnosis is not Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

“Jenna is still in the hospital. She doesn’t have the Guillain-Barré syndrome,” Bitton said in a video posted on Jameson's Instagram on Monday.

“It was confirmed by the doctor after a second test and five rounds of IVGH. So, she does not have the Guillain-Barré. Have a happy holiday. We’ll keep you posted soon,” he added.

According to the CDC, Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a "rare autoimmune disorder in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis."

In a video posted on Jan. 12, Bitton confirmed that Jameson’s leg movement was not getting better, and doctors would have to do more tests to confirm the true diagnosis.

“Update on Jenna. Her legs thinning down. She can’t walk can’t stand up and She doesn’t get any better with the IVIG treatment and vitamins. After they suspected that it’s guillain barre syndrome now they having the run more test cuz they are not sure,” Bitton wrote.

He added, “Tomorrow is gonna be a big day for Jenna with many neurological tests. She appreciates all the prayers and your amazing supportive messages. Please keep sending her messages so she stay strong. Thank you 🙏❤️.”

On Jan. 10, Jameson shared a video from a hospital and gave her fans an update. "I'm in the hospital still. And we've gotten some answers. I'm dealing with a little syndrome called Guillain-Barré Syndrome, so I'm working through that," Jameson said.

At the time, Jameson, 47, explained in the caption that she "started my IVIG treatment" and shared that she "will likely remain [in the hospital] until treatment is complete. I hope to be out of here soon."

In a follow-up video, posted on Saturday, Bitton walked fans through the process of Jameson's illness. Bitton said that they made the decision to seek help from medical professionals after Jameson had persistent vomiting. The doctors sent her home, but Jameson became so ill that she could no longer walk. According to her partner, they made the decision to go back to the hospital, where she was admitted and has been ever since.

"So she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, and then I would have to pick her up and take her to bed," Bitton noted in the video. "And then within two days it got really not so good. Her legs started to not hold her, she wasn't able to walk."