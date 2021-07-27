Jenna Dewan Talks Wedding to Steve Kazee and How She Wants Her Kids to Be a Part of the Big Day

Jenna Dewan is ready for the big day! The Come Dance With Me judge is covering the first-ever "Sustainability Issue" of The Knot, and she's opening up about her upcoming wedding to fiancé Steve Kazee.

Dewan recently spoke with The Knot about her wedding plans, and how she and her groom-to-be will be trying to stay eco-conscious and Earth-friendly with their ceremony.

"It’s so funny, we hadn’t even had a chance to talk much about our wedding. A month after we got engaged, I had Callum and then a week later, quarantine began," shared Dewan, who welcomed her first son, Callum, with Kazee, in March 2020. "We just put everything on pause."

"But I am a firm believer in staying in the flow of life. I know I will know when it’s right. Same goes for the details of the day," she continued. "I definitely think in the past few years, there’s been an emphasis on simplicity and on presence. I’m much more about making what’s important really count, which is each other and our family and having a great time celebrating together."

"It could be a destination wedding, like gathering our families and a few great friends in Palm Springs for the weekend," she added. "We have so many ideas still floating around, but they all boil down to this: presence, connection and togetherness."

Easton Schirra/The Knot

Part of that togetherness is making sure her 8-year-old daughter, Everly -- whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum -- plays a big role at her wedding.

"Evie would never forgive me if I did not let her be the flower girl. She would never speak to me again --that’s how much it means to her," she said. "I will for sure keep the tradition of incorporating Evie and Callum in the wedding."

"I love the tradition of incorporating my mom and my dad too," Dewan shared. "Steve’s mom has passed on, and so it’s important to me to incorporate her presence into the ceremony and honor her in some way."

Dewan said that some other traditions she'd like to maintain include her and Kazee writing their own unique vows and having "someone special to us officiate."

"Overall, I think we will focus on having a spiritual ceremony. And of course, we’ll have some kind of celebration after," she added.

Easton Schirra/The Knot

That being said, she still wants to focus on keeping the event "eco-friendly" and sustainable, which likely means "having a small, intimate celebration."

"At this time in my life, I am definitely more drawn to the meaningful gathering rather than the lavish party. I think it would be really beautiful to have a sustainable wedding dress or work with a designer to create something that is sustainable," she shared. "And I love the idea of recycled invites. There are some incredible ways to work with flowers... I would love to find a local, organic, farm-to-table caterer and donate leftovers after the wedding."

"There are a lot of ways to be sustainable. And you can still have a gorgeous wedding and something you feel good about," Dewan added. "You feel like you’re bettering the world."

The Fall 2021 "Sustainability Issue" of The Knot hits newsstands July 27.

