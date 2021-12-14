Jenna Dewan Shares Racy Hot Tub Pic of Her and Fiancé Steve Kazee During Birthday Getaway

Jenna Dewan is posing in her birthday suit! The 41-year-old dancer and actress took to Instagram to share some steamy pics from her romantic birthday getaway with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.

"Couldn’t have dreamed up a better birthday getaway if I tried. Thank you baby ❤️✨🌌," Dewan captioned the pics.

One racy shot features Dewan and Kazee, who are both seemingly topless and cozied up to one another in a hot tub with palm trees surrounding them.

The couple didn't stay naked the entire trip. Dewan also posted videos of herself in a hot pink one-piece swimsuit and laying in a hammock while enjoying the peaceful setup.

Back in September, Dewan opened up to ET's Lauren Zima about her life with Kazee, raving about the actor and father of her 1-year-old son, Callum.

"He really supports me and believes in me. He actually makes me feel wonderful about all of the different aspects of myself, and my work, and life and as a mom," Dewan said of Kazee. "He is so, so supportive. It is great."

Although they got engaged back in February 2020, Dewan said they "are literally still just talking about" plans for their wedding.

"We got engaged, had Callum, and then COVID quarantine happened. So obviously our priorities were more on keeping ourselves safe," Dewan told ET at the time. "I think when we are able to have a safe gathering and life kind of relaxes a bit we can focus on that."