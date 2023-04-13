Jenna Bush Hager Says an Ex Broke Up With Her After Seeing Her in a Swimsuit

Jenna Bush Hager made an emotional reveal on Wednesday's Today with Hoda and Jenna. Hager and co-host Hoda Kotb spoke about Ariana Grande's recent viral video addressing people's comments about her body.

During the conversation, Hager shared how an event from her childhood stuck with her all of these years.

"I mean I think we all have, and it's so interesting because people do hit you right where it hurts," the 41-year-old told her co-host. "I had a boyfriend in 7th grade that broke up with me after we went swimming together, after he saw me in a bathing suit."

Hager admitted that the incident still causes her to have a bit of pause when it comes to her body.

"And I think sometimes even now, when I feel great, I have three kids, three C-sections I feel like really in my body. I think of it as a really great thing, [but] I'll walk now in a pool and I'll have a moment."

Ariana Grande opened up about ‘concerns’ surrounding her weight.



Hoda and Jenna discuss her video, not knowing what someone else is going through and reflect on commenting on other people’s bodies: “Maybe stop just a beat before you write something, even if it comes with love.” pic.twitter.com/t0qT1KoVDm — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) April 12, 2023

Hager who is married to Henry Chase Hager, is the mother of Mila, 10, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3.

Hager admitted that even when hosting Today, folks will make comments and it causes her to have a moment.

"There's been times when we have done this show where people have written about our bodies," she added. "It takes you back to that moment."

At the end of the segment, Hager made a call to viewers and anyone who has something to say about someone's body good or bad.

"We need to stop commenting on women's bodies, period," she said as Kotb agreed. "You said it perfectly, we are in our bodies, we know!"

During the same segment, Kotb shared that her "ouch" moment came when a fan sent in a piece of mail, questioning her decision to become a mother later in life.

"I opened the letter and it was something along the lines of, how dare you, bringing a child into this world at that age. Don't you know what you are doing to that child? And it went on and on and it took my breath away because that actually was my ouch," the 58-year-old said about the letter.