Jen Shah's Prison Sentence Reduced by 1 Year

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah got a year shaved off her prison sentence. The embattled reality star will now be released from prison in 2028 rather than 2029.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmate database, Shah's prison time -- for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering -- was shortened from 78 months to 66 months. In addition to serving time, Shah owes $6,645,251 in restitution and must forfeit $6,500,000, 30 luxury items and 78 counterfeit luxury items.

Shah was arrested in March 2021 on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. She pleaded guilty in July 2022, and in January of this year, she was sentenced to the original 78 months behind bars.

Shah began her sentence on Feb. 17 at Texas' Federal Prison Camp, Bryan. FPC Bryan is a 37-acre minimum-security women's prison camp, currently housing 559 total inmates, according to its website. While serving her time, Shah will still be able to buy everyday items, including mascara, bronzer and blush, according to their commissary list.

On the day of her surrender, Shah released a statement on Instagram, revealing that "an administrator will be running her accounts to keep the #ShahSquad updated" during her prison sentence.

"I am surrendering to serve a sentence in federal prison today. It is the price I must pay for the bad decisions I made," Shah's statement read. "People got hurt because of my decisions. While incarcerated, I will work to make amends and reconcile with the victims of my crime."

"In the link in my bio, I offer a more complete video conversation that explains the release plan I created. It's the line I have drawn, showing my commitment to work toward overcoming bad decisions I made during a personal crisis," the statement continued. "In time, I pray that people will judge me for the way I responded to this sentence, rather than only for the decisions that led me to prison."

Shah concluded by stating, "I'll publish my work and make the road transparent, inviting others to hold me accountable. I am a believer in earning freedom, and I'll work toward that goal by making things right with the people I hurt."