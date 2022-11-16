Jeffrey Dean Morgan Backs Wife Hilarie Burton Amid Candace Cameron Bure 'Traditional Marriage' Controversy

JoJo Siwa, Hilarie Burton and GLAAD have called out Candace Cameron Bure's comments she made to WSJ. Magazine regarding her reasons for working for Christian conservative network, Great American Family, founded by former Hallmark exec Bill Abbott. And now, Burton's husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, is doubling down on his wife's remarks.

After announcing her departure from the Hallmark Channel, Bure explained her move and shared that the new network has no plans to feature same-sex couples in the movies, instead telling stories that "will keep traditional marriage at the core."

Burton took to Twitter on Monday to respond to Bure's comment, calling the former Fuller House actress a "bigot."

"Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank," Burton tweeted.

The 40-year-old One Tree Hill alum also slammed GAC, adding, "Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this sh*t out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a 'trend.' That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples."

Morgan proudly responded to Burton's tweets, writing, "How’d I miss this twit?! Who the f**k is this person? Hey Hil? You’re awesome. We lucky to have ya. X"

The 56-year-old actor added, "'Make your money honey.' Lol… cooked kids dinner and was laughing whole time. Wife has words AND timing."

Bigot.

I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy.

But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. https://t.co/X70aO4WIcB — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 15, 2022

Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry.

I called this shit out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him.

Being LGBTQ isn’t a “trend”.

That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples. https://t.co/38XIg5XeMP — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Siwa, who seemingly settled her beef with Bure after their back-and-forth over the Dance Moms alum calling Bure the "rudest celebrity" she's ever encountered, doubled down on her initial impression of the 46-year-old actress, adding that not only was her comment rude, it was "hurtful."

"Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," the 19-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum wrote on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a screengrab of an article containing Bure's comment. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Bure's FullerHouse co-star, Jodie Sweetin, commented on Siwa's post, offering her support to the young star, writing, "You know I love you ❤️❤️."

The non-profit organization Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) also shared a statement with ET in response to Bure's interview and Great American Family's programming. “If GAF’s plan is to intentionally exclude stories about LGBTQ couples, then actors, advertisers, cable and streaming platforms, and production companies should take note and seriously consider whether they want to be associated with a network that holds exclusion as one of its values,” the organization said.

GLAAD’s President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis even extended an invitation for Bure to discuss the impact of her interview. "It's irresponsible and hurtful for Candace Cameron Bure to use tradition as a guise for exclusion. I’d love to have a conversation with Bure about my wife, our kids, and our family’s traditions. Bure is out of sync with a growing majority of people of faith, including LGBTQ people of faith, who know that LGBTQ couples and families are deserving of love and visibility," Ellis said.

Elsewhere in her conversation with WSJ. Magazine, Bure explained her career decision and why the new network is a better fit for her and her beliefs.

"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," Bure shared. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

She added that she hopes the films will still be accessible to a wide array of audiences, despite their focus on the "traditional."

"I want to be able to tell that story in a beautiful way," Bure explained, "but also that is not off-putting to the unbeliever or someone who shares a different faith."

ET has reached out to Bure for comment.