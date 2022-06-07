Jeff Goldblum Remembers Sharing Popcorn With Princess Diana At First ‘Jurassic Park’ Premiere (Exclusive)

Jeff Goldblum is looking back to the red carpet premieres he first attended for Jurassic Park as he walks the red carpet at the premiere of the latest installment almost 30 years later.

Goldblum, 69, walked the carpet at the world premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion in Hollywood on Monday, and he spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about the legacy of the film and his memories of the star-studded Jurassic Park premieres that went down in 1993.

"There were, you know, there were a few, with things like this.... I'll tell you, you know, the first one we had, I'm remembering London," Goldblum shared. "We showed it to -- speaking of the Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee -- we showed it to Princess Diana and we had a kind of a royal screening."

"Steven Spielberg was here, Sam Neil was here, Princess Diana was here, you know, and we showed we showed them the movie," Goldblum recalled.

When asked about getting to stand next to Princess Diana at the time, Goldblum interjected, "Not standing, sitting!"

As Goldblum recalls, he sat next to the Princess of Wales and the pair even shared popcorn, apparently.

"That's all I can say," Goldblum joked. "No, I was very much a gentleman and she was a spectacular lady."

For Goldblum, the fact that this franchise has spanned this long is almost unimaginable.

"Yes, 30 years, jeez. I never did anything that lasted 30 years, like, this is kind of an amazing, you know, trippy little experience," he shared. "Now, I'm just processing it now, cause here we are at this moment, we've waited a long time."

Goldblum reunited with original cast members Sam Neil, Laura Dern and BD Wong for the third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy, alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jurassic World: Dominion stomps into theaters June 10.