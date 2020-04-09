Jay Cutler and Tomi Lahren Address Dating Rumors

Jay Cutler and Tomi Lahren are shutting down rumors that they're dating. On Thursday, a rumored romance between 37-year-old Cutler and 28-year-old Lahren had social media buzzing.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback shared video on Instagram on Friday of him brushing his mini cow with a telling caption. He is also no longer following the Fox Nation host on Instagram, though he was as of Thursday night.

"Only lady in my life," Cutler wrote of his beloved cow. "Be better internet."

Lahren also shut down the rumors with a tweet on Thursday.

"I love it when the internet tells me who I’m dating," she wrote. "Good one."

I love it when the internet tells me who I’m dating. Good one. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 4, 2020

E! News previously reported that Cutler and Lahren were recently seen enjoying a night out together at Winners Bar in Nashville. Instagram account Comments By Celebs also captured Lahren commenting on Cutler's Instagram post from June about his rooster.

Lahren wrote, "This is already more entertaining than the E! show."

Cutler split from Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari in April after 10 years together. Meanwhile, Lahren also broke off her engagement to Brandon Fricke in April.

For more on Cutler and Cavallari's split, watch the video below.