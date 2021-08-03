Jason Sudeikis Thanks Olivia Wilde for 'Ted Lasso' TV Show Idea at 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Credit where credit is due! Jason Sudeikis and the creative team behind the comedy series Ted Lasso had a big night at this year's Critics Choice Awards, and the actor shared a special thanks to his ex, Olivia Wilde, for her part in the creation of the show.

After Hannah Waddingham won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the show, Sudekis took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and delivered his acceptance speech rocking another stylish hoodie.

The show's luck continued when it won for Best Comedy Series, and Sudeikis once again delivered another acceptance speech on behalf of the sitcom itself.

"Holy Smokes, OK," a stunned Sudeikis began, before thanking the critics who voted for the show to win. "A great number of you have been so vocal about your enjoyment of this show and we've greatly appreciated it."

He continued by sharing his appreciation for everyone involved in making the show a reality, before he got around to the more personal messages for those close to him.

"I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy, and I want to thank their mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea for this as a TV show," he explained. "She was like, 'You guys like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or a TV show,' and she was right!"

"This has been a whack-ass year," he continued, "and this [show] has been a wonderful vessel to hear people's stories of forgiveness and redemption and healing and understanding."

After the show, Wilde took to Twitter to congratulate Sudeikis and the Ted Lasso team on their big night.

"Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @joekellyjk47 @VDOOZER! So happy for you guys," she wrote. "I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year."

Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @joekellyjk47 @VDOOZER! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year. 🙌 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) March 8, 2021

The pair called off their engagement after seven years back in November, but have been working on co-parenting and maintaining an amicable relationship.

Check out the video below to hear more from Sudeikis after his big Golden Globes win last week!