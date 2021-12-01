Jason Sudeikis 'Still Has Feelings' for Olivia Wilde as They Actually Split in November, Source Says

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's split is actually pretty fresh. ET has learned that the pair broke up just a few months ago, in November, contrary to reports that they split in early 2020.

"Jason is beyond distraught. Of course Jason still has feelings for [Olivia]. This is a fresh split," a source tells ET. "He’s in absolute shock. He would like to repair things with Olivia and have his family back together."

News broke of Wilde and Sudeikis' breakup in mid-November, seven years after they got engaged. The former couple -- who share a 6-year-old son, Otis, and a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy -- appeared to be on good terms, as they were photographed sharing a hug just days later.

Earlier this month, however, Wilde appeared to move on with Harry Styles, as they were spotted holding hands at a wedding in Montecito, California. Wilde is currently directing Styles in her upcoming psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling.

According to ET's source, while Sudeikis is devastated by Wilde's new romance with Styles, the musician is not the reason for the couple's split. The source adds that Sudeikis is currently in London with his kids, who remain his biggest priority.

In an interview with ET just days before news broke of their split, Sudeikis gushed about Wilde's work ethic and the progress she was making on Don't Worry Darling.

"It's amazing to see her resilience and she just works her butt off," the Ted Lasso star said at the time. "She's editing the stuff they already shot. She's using her time and she has so many other projects in the works that she kicks a** that way."

