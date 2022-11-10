Jason Momoa Strips Down, Bares His Butt in Traditional Hawaiian Malo on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Jimmy Kimmel Live viewers got quite an eyeful on Wednesday night when Jason Momoa was a guest. The 43-year-old Slumberland actor arrived on the show in his costume for the Netflix film -- purple satin pajamas and a pink velvet coat with shiny embellishments.

But Momoa soon stripped out of the vibrant look in favor of showing off some skin. Referencing his recent Instagram post where he's fishing in a traditional Hawaiian malo, Momoa explains, "I'm doing a show. I'm a creator and writer and director and producer on this Apple series called Chief of War and it's all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii. That's what I wear every day. I was just getting ready for the role and I like to get into character and so I was tanning my white a**."

Momoa says he loves the minimal look, noting, "I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore. I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time."

"Are you wearing this under your clothes right now?" Kimmel asks.

"Of course," he replies.

'Jimmy Kimmel Live'/YouTube

Momoa then stands up and strips off his clothes, going shirtless and revealing his butt-baring look.

He bends over both to pull down his pants off and to pull them back up, giving Kimmel quite the view.

"Let me tell you, I never felt more like Danny DeVito than I do right now," the comedian quips.

Momoa also spoke with ET on Wednesday at the premiere of Slumberland. He opened up about adopting a pet pig while filming in Hawaii.

When asked why he didn't bring the cute pig to the event, Momoa told ET, "Oh, he's in Hawaii! He's a wild boar, so I couldn't bring him with me. I think it would've been pretty gnarly though."

Slumberland follows a young girl who discovers a secret map to the dream world of Slumberland. With the help of an eccentric outlaw (Momoa), she traverses dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope that she will be able to see her late father again. The movie hits theaters on Friday.